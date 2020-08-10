To the editor: We all know that the spread of COVID-19 throughout Alaska communities continues to impact so many different aspects of our lives.
This is particularly true for children, parents, and educators, who find themselves about to start a school year that will necessarily involve some degree of online teaching and learning.
Access to reliable internet is not just becoming a necessity for families and teachers; it is vital to our ability to strengthen Alaska’s current and future economy.
Unfortunately, even in a community like Fairbanks with its innovative and technologically advanced university and indispensable military bases, an unacceptably high number of residents live without reliable internet. As a result, parents and children are limited in terms of schooling. But that’s not the only problem — anybody without internet suffers when they cannot access the internet in our global economy.
What solutions are being proposed by our local, state, and federal representatives to solve this problem? I have enjoyed learning about the candidates running for office in Daily News-Miner articles but have not heard anything about their plans to increase internet access to the residents of interior Alaska.
For the next year or so, we will continue to be asked to learn and work from home via the internet. What about after that? Surely this won’t be the last time that tele-learning and tele-working will be asked of us. The longer we wait to invest in widely available and reliable internet, the harder our economy and school-age children will have to work to catch up.
Brandon Browne
Fairbanks