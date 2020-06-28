In support of USPS

To the editor: Please accept my sincere apologies for still having to go shopping. Some things are not available (yet) on Amazon.
Last week I had to go to Lowe’s. There I encountered a dog, larger than a six-month-old moose calf, on a rather long leash, no “service dog” vest, and showing way too much interest in other people’s scent.
Walmart: two lab-sized dogs with “service vest,” long leash and behaving worse than on a family outing to a dog park.
Fred Meyer parking lot: two big dogs on a truck bed, unrestrained and barking viciously as I walked by.
Well, I promise to order online as much as possible to keep shopping trips to a minimum, but I got me a stun gun that works at 15 feet apart.