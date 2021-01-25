In support of NPR

To the editor: I read Paul Barrett’s Letter to the Editor with interest, as it appears that I just missed him in Valdez. I moved there in 1979 and lived there for seven years. A big thing that initially impacted me was the lack of local radio and only a low power repeater that was rebroadcasting an Anchorage commercial radio station, as Mr. Barrett mentioned. Not loving pop music and tiring of getting all of my local news from the Totem Inn and our community post office, Eric Nielsen and I decided to build a Public Radio Station.
In 1985, KCHU went on the air in Valdez and all of the hard work with the Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission, Rep. Betty Cato and Sen. Jay Kerttula came to fruition. I was finally able to volunteer and spin my rock ‘n roll records on my own evening show.
Like Mr. Barrett, I also moved to Fairbanks, although that was in 1985 and to attend UAF. I also support our local public radio station, KUAC, just like he has. National Public Radio (NPR) was established by an act of Congress. I believe that during these turbulent times, when some news media sources have actually changed to entertainment sources and perpetuate destructive lies, I find that I can rely on NPR programming, as well as many other public radio news programs for honest and accurate reporting. Nothing about the Hunter Biden laptop story could be verified and may not consist of any actual facts. This story was released in a newspaper that was owned by Rupert Murdock (read: personal friend of Trump), by a reporter that was a previous producer for Trump’s best friend, Sean Hannity, who is an entertainer on another Rupert Murdock-owned TV show. NPR news programming does not air stories that cannot be verified and are classed as innuendo and hearsay. And that is sound journalism. This story had literal red flags popping up all over it and reeks of a campaign dirty tricks tactic.
I hope that Mr. Barrett will resume supporting his local public station, as it benefits the community in so many great ways (reliable international, national and local news; voter information; broadcaster training; a respected cultural venue; and on and on). Also, if you ever have any issues with anything you hear on NPR programming, I would urge you to email the NPR Public Editor via the public contact form on the web or through Facebook or Twitter.