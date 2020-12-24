In support of Nanooks hockey

To the editor: In response to Scott Jerome’s letter assuming that Nanook hockey fans were at all disconcerted about Erik Largen’s response to the cancellation of the hockey season, you could not be more wrong. I have been a fan of the hockey team for coming up on 30 years and Erik Largen’s enthusiasm for this program and his athletes rivals that of some of the best in Division I hockey, and I am forever willing to support Coach Largen.
To say I am disappointed in the decision the administration made would be an understatement. Canceling the hockey season (and any other sport) is a gut punch that we didn’t need in this already chaotic year. I appreciate that the university wants to take every precaution necessary but there were alternative options that should have been explored. During the long winter months, activities like these sports are what keep us going. This decision is detrimental on the longevity of the program and I am truly at a loss for words.