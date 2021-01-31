You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

In need of trapping regulations

To the editor: The things you learn on Facebook ... Milo the St. Bernard was found in a trap not far from home after being missing for two nights.

He is just the most recent in an endless tragic stream of dogs getting caught in traps. This carnage goes on constantly and let’s be clear, these tragedies in the Interior occur in large part because there is virtually no regulation. There are no trail setbacks. Trappers can legally place their traps and snares right on any and all borough designated trails, including those heavily used by the public. Trappers are not required to have any identification on their traps. They are not required to have any danger warnings what so ever that there are traps in the area. Nor are they required to check their traps regularly.

From what I understand, Milo is recovering. He was missing several days and if it weren’t for the dedication of the searchers he very easily could have died.

Many other areas in the state, after enough outcry have remedied the situation with some simple and common sense regulation, 150-foot trail set backs being the most important. It is past time that the Borough Assembly passed some simple and reasonable regulations to put an end to this on-going carnage.

