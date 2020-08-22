You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

In memory of a friend

To the editor: In behalf of the parting of a special friend, a wonderful lady. I met Angela Geraghty in 1954 through our interest in weaving. I had a large loom and we were both members of the Weavers Guild. We both enjoyed the friendship of another great lady, Lydia Fonhansen (who at the time was in the Home Economics Program at the college). She, too, loved the art of weaving.

I always enjoyed our shared visits. Angela was a true friend and a lady of class. Her soul was honest and we shared the love of nature, home life struggles and the love of being the best homemaker and mother and wife possible for each of us.

Angela is blessed with a talent for creating most everything possible with her hands. She enjoyed serving and sharing with others. Angela loved the Lord and honored him all her life. Of the three girls, I kept in touch with daughter Olga until she passed through the mortal veil. I always felt welcome and loved in her home. I last visited Angela at the Pioneers’ Home just prior to the lockdown and felt frustrated that I was not able to drop by when they chose to lockdown from the virus.

I know and she knows that we will renew our friendship on a higher level one day in the future.

