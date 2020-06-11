Letter to the Editor

Improve voting law

To the editor: As we all now look at what justice means, Alaskans should know about the Voting Rights Advancement Act (S. 561), providing for restoration of protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. These were struck down as outdated by the U.S. Supreme Court in Shelby County v. Holder (2013). The court found that the protections for minority voters from changes to elections that would limit voters’ access to polls and election information were based on out-of-date data and said that voting practices had improved everywhere since 1965. They struck down the portion of the Voting Rights Act that provided for preclearance for changes in election practices in states where systematic barriers had existed for minority voters. It essentially said that the act had removed those barriers, so the provisions were no longer necessary.

Immediately after the court’s decision, some states changed their election practices to take a step backward (reduction of polling places, more limited forms of ID required, etc.). The Voting Rights Advancement Act revises the 1965 act and provides for continuous update of the information used to determine whether a state has a pattern of unfair election practices and so should be scrutinized by the U.S. Justice Department.

In Alaska, the 1965 act provisions meant that election information had to be provided in major languages other than English spoken in the state, so now, Alaskans who speak an Alaska Native language or Tagalog, for example, can learn about the issues, the candidates, and the ballot language. The act prevented the proposed elimination of polling places in small villages, where people would have to fly out of the village to vote in person.

This is not the time to turn the clock back on voting rights. Sen. Lisa Murkowski co-sponsors the Voting Rights Advancement Act because it is important to Alaska. Sen. Dan Sullivan is watching the issue but has not committed to support the bill. Please take a couple of minutes to email Senator Sullivan on his website and let him know that his constituents are interested in working toward justice for all on many fronts, including voting rights. Ask him to support the VRAA.

