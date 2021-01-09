Impeach Trump

To the editor: Donald Trump needs to be immediately impeached to prevent him from ever holding public office again.
The 2020 election has been determined to be free and fair by elections officials, international elections observers, former Attorney General William Barr, former cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs and many others. These brave government officials have either been subject to death threats from radical supporters of the president or have been fired by the president himself for performing their constitutionally mandated duties.
Based on reporting from minimally biased news sources such as The Associated Press and Reuters, it is clear that Donald Trump’s incessant claims regarding election fraud are false and clearly designed to undermine confidence in the validity of our elections.
The president has repeatedly violated his oath of office by engaging in criminal activity.
After losing the election and losing in the courts, he demanded that state legislators overturn the vote. When that failed, he resorted to extorting elections officials. He threatened to falsely charge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger with elections crimes unless he illegally changed the Georgia vote count in Trump’s favor.
The president encouraged violent extremist groups to visit Washington and protest the outcome of the election. He then incited those groups to violently attack Congress in an attempt to prevent the Electoral College votes from being counted. Four people died in the attack and 14 police officers were injured. Molotov cocktails were seized, and pipe bombs were discovered at both the Democratic and Republican National headquarters. The presidents comments following the attack indicate he was pleased with the result.
This was an intentional physical attack on Congress by the president of the United States. It is hard to imagine a clearer violation of the president’s oath of office.
The only way to prevent Trump from continuing to sow hatred and chaos is for Republicans to stand united with Democrats and remove him from office. Failure to act will encourage Donald Trump, and others like him, to continue spreading destructive disinformation that will further polarize, destabilize and weaken our democracy.