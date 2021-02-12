You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

I'm deplorable

To the editor: During the 2016 presidential campaign, candidate Hilary Clinton put me in the basket of deplorable because I supported Donald Trump. Today, listening to the political circus of a second impeachment attempt, I was again counted among the deplorables who should be sent to a reeducation camp to deprogram me from supporting President Trump. Really?

Shameful — I was born a U.S. citizen, to legal U.S. citizens who were sacramentally wedded at my conception and who both held full-time jobs and attended church regularly. So deplorable.

Disgraceful — after my mother died, I went to work outside the home at age 14 years, helped my father raise the other siblings, helped take care of the house, completed high school. So deplorable.

Dishonorable — during the Vietnam War I volunteered for service in the U.S. Army where I served as a non-commissioned nurse for several years until my honorable discharge. I’ve sworn the oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic, so help me God. That oath has no expiration date. So deplorable.

Inexcusable — after completing military service I worked my way through university, including graduate school where I earned a doctorate in neuroscience. I graduated with two degrees, debt free. No student loans. So deplorable.

Unforgivable — I was consistently employed until my retirement at age 65, and have paid into Social Security for over 55 years. So deplorable.

Reprehensible — I’ve been a consistent saver since my childhood allowance days, saved and paid cash for my home (no mortgage), paid cash for each of my last three new cars, and saved religiously for my retirement years since Social Security is insufficient to live on. So very deplorable.

Inexcusable — I am Christian, pro-life, I oppose abortion and euthanasia, I consider marriage a sacramental covenant between a man and a woman, I find no scriptural basis for condoning homosexuality or “trans-.” So deplorable.

I am a mature woman, well-educated, who has been substantively contributing to our community and country for over 60 years. I vote my conscience. How utterly deplorable.

For which of these sins would you put me in your concentration camp?

