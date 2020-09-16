IGU needs Bert Bell

To the editor: I am grateful Bert Bell has chosen to run for a seat on the Interior Gas Utility board of directors. Bert has been involved in construction in Fairbanks and the Interior for over 40 years. His knowledge, from the building of homes to major commercial buildings, will be a tremendous asset to the board.
Bert grew up in Fairbanks and has demonstrated a tremendous commitment to the city and the state. He has seen the city grow and expand. He has experienced transitions from coal to oil and now to natural gas. I have found that Bert digs deep into new ideas, into new ways of doing things. He knows the questions to ask. He knows when answers are off the cuff or coming from carefully thought through knowledge and reasoning.
Bert is a listener, and that is a quality so needed on boards. His ability to combine listening with his construction knowledge will lead to well thought decisions and action.
I encourage you to learn more about Bert Bell and to vote for him for the IGU board of directors.