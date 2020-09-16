To the editor: A government employee (just released from a charge of reckless driving because the judge is corrupt a member of the same group) drives a bus full of passengers. Deciding to take an off the route “shortcut,” he drives over a cliff resulting in some of the passengers dying and most of the rest being injured. Does his claim of sovereign immunity protect him from prosecution for murder in the second degree?
Similarly, President Trump, recorded by Bob Woodward as knowing the dangers of COVID-19, downplayed the dangers to the public while ignoring the roadmap the CDC had for dealing with pandemics.
Yes, he may be prosecuted. His actions were in violation of his duties and thus not protected by the doctrine of sovereign immunity. He could be charged and convicted for violating Alaska Statute 11.41.110., Murder in the Second Degree, wherein (2) the person knowingly engages in conduct that results in the death of another person under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.
By substituting his own wishful thinking for the CDC plan, despite knowing the dangers, thus violating his duty as president, Donald Trump could be charged and convicted. As for those whose corruption negligence of their duties kept evidence of his previous crimes from even being heard ... you get to vote on whether or not they get re-elected.