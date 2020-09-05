Ignore Charlie Paskvan

To the editor: In Thursday’s Community Perspective, Charlie Paskvan suggested we not listen to his brother Joe because Joe is an environmentalist and therefore his support for Ballot Measure 1 has no merit.
According to his column, Charlie has worked for the oil industry for decades; therefore, using similar logic, I suggest we don’t listen to him, either.
While I hope Charlie and Joe remain on good terms, I suggest you look at the facts: SB21 hasn’t lived up to its stated potential and in fact has cost the state billions of dollars since it became law. That’s money lost that has resulted in a reduction of services to Alaskans such as the ferry system, education from K-12 to the university system, and much more.
Ballot Measure 1 would correct this inequity and put more money into our currently bare-bones coffers.
Alaska’s oil fields are among the most cost effective in the world, and Big Oil is not going to cry and go home if we simply get our fair share.