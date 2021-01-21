Ignorant dedication

To the editor: In Bill O’Reilly’s column in the Monday, Jan. 18 paper, O’Reilly states that voting to convict Donald Trump in the Senate would damage the Republican Party immensely. I disagree.
If the Republican senators vote to convict, it will show they are people of integrity and will bring the Republican Party back to its high standards of public service. Inciting actions to overthrow the U. S. government by President Trump in order to continue to retain power is not “a severe error in judgment” as stated by O’Reilly but is an act of sedition and truly grounds for conviction.
To do otherwise is a violation of the noble tenets of the Republican Party to serve and protect the Constitution of the United States.
Bill O’Reilly must be ignorantly dedicated to Trump to not realize that.