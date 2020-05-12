To the editor: If I lived in GVEA District 3, I could vote for Alison Carter for the GVEA board of directors. She is passionate, hard-working, smart and a lot of fun to work with. If you live in GVEA District 3, please do not miss the opportunity to vote for her. Ballots will be mailed on May 15, and you must mail in your ballots by June 9. Visit her webpage, alisoncarter4gvea.com, to find out more about her.
If I lived in District 3
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Salcha man missing after jumping into river after his dog
- Tenth Alaskan dies from COVID-19; Dunleavy allows bars, theaters and gyms to open
- One new COVID-19 case reported in Fairbanks resident
- Alaskan Viewpoint Lodge closes its doors for good
- Alaska may lose hospitals due to pandemic
- Man reportedly pulls knife, threatens ex-girlfriend’s life
- Troopers seek driver involved in ATV crash on Geist Road on Tuesday
- F-35 contractor ‘improperly’ disposes of waste in Salcha
- Troopers asking for help in identifying person who killed moose
- Fairbanks man faces charges for sex abuse of a minor
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.