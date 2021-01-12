To the editor: I understand why First Nation People would have anger against the USA.
I understand why Black people would have anger against the USA.
I understand why Japanese Americans would have anger against the USA.
I understand why Mexicans and Mexican Americans would have anger against the USA.
I understand why Chinese and Chinese Americans would have anger against the USA.
I understand why Muslims and Muslim Americans would have anger against the USA.
I understand why the First Nations People of South America would have anger against the USA.
I understand where my anger comes from against the USA.
I try and understand where white people’s anger comes from, and I am unable to understand.
Where does white people’s anger come from against the USA?