I support Rick Solie

To the editor: Rick grew up in Fairbanks and attended local public schools and UAF. Rick has worked in industry and been involved in both state and local government in staff and policymaking positions. Rick is solid, smart, dedicated, and genuine. His efforts in promoting local mining and local private business should be praised as benefits to the community and his potential on the GVEA board, not denigrated as “conflicts of interest.”
Conflicts exist for anyone who has a job or an opinion. GVEA policies will govern to determine when that job or those opinions constitutes a conflict sufficient to exclude participation in a board issue. Name-calling letters to the editor are not sufficient to define a conflict and should not be part of the process to select GVEA board members.
I appreciate the local mining industry. It played a role in the history of Fairbanks and continues to play a strong role in the Interior economy through the good jobs it provides and the money that it circulates through the local businesses. Rick’s role leading the Chamber of Commerce Energy Committee (where I served with him for several years) has positioned him well to understand and appreciate GVEA issues with the larger context of energy issues facing Fairbanks.
In addition, one needs to look at board management of GVEA within the context of the community. The best way to have a strong, functioning board of directors is to have competent, dedicated board members with diverse perspectives working to find the best solutions to difficult problems. Mining, elected office and private business perspectives are important perspectives that Rick Solie brings to GVEA deliberations. Those perspectives will serve GVEA and the ratepayers (us) well for years to come.
Finally, I have already voted for David Messier for District 1 and support Tom DeLong for District 2. Rick Solie is a great choice for District 3. If you have not yet voted, please consider Rick Solie as a well-prepared, competent, and balanced choice for GVEA District 3.