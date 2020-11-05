You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Hypocritical about Gross

To the editor: On Nov. 1, a letter to the editor from a well-known Republican was published attacking Al Gross. The writer was attacking Al Gross because Gross is running as an independent. The writer claims that Al Gross is really a Democrat. The writer also criticized Al Gross because he had “no political resume at all.” Just because the writer accuses Al Gross of being a Democrat doesn’t mean that is true. To criticize Al Gross for not having a political resume is highly hypocritical given the resume of the current president. Even more hypocritical was the writer’s claim that Al Gross was dishonest and the reference to an old mentor who apparently said, “If they will lie to you once, they will lie to you always.”

What does the writer think about the current Republican president, who has been demonstrated by independent fact checkers to have lied over 13,000 times in under four years? That’s roughly eight lies a day! How hypocritical can you get?

