How to restore civility

To the editor: 2020 has brought us memories and experiences that may affect us for a long time. A global pandemic has impacted millions and taken the lives of hundreds of thousands, stretched the medical community to its limits, cost millions of people their jobs, closed many small businesses and been a gigantic financial loss to some large corporations. Schools, parents and teachers continue to struggle to find some sort of “normalcy.” Sports programs and every form of entertainment search for ways to continue. In the midst of this health crisis, an outbreak of racial injustice has overwhelmed communities across the country. And, then there is a national election like I have never experienced in my lifetime of 70+ years.
All of this has resulted in deep division among friends and families, communities and our country that has polarized us perhaps beyond repair. We are divided over politics, social issues, and even how to move ourselves through this pandemic. Civility has all but disappeared.
Can anything be done to change the direction we are going? Government, none of the political parties, no election will change the course we have set for ourselves. Only by changing the hearts of individuals can we ever hope to restore a sense of peace.
As a person of faith, I believe that the life of Jesus is a model that we need to live and display. Before he was crucified, Jesus transformed bitterness, hatred and division into a better way. He took the hatred being directed toward him and gave back love. He took the curses and anger aimed and returned blessings. He took the power and pride of those abusing him and showed humility. He took his own death and gave back forgiveness. He took division and hatred and demonstrated grace.
As people of faith, it is time that we modeled what Jesus taught. We need to live our faith and show those around us his love, his blessing, his humility, his forgiveness, and the grace he showed toward others. If we can show that same kindness to those we differ with, perhaps we can move beyond this unbelievable year.