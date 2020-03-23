Letter to the Editor

How to help our neighbors?

 

 

To the editor: My daughter is up in arms. Her son will not be in school until May 1. She is not concerned for herself as she can work at home and has a job with good benefits. She is deeply concerned about those who support their families at jobs with no safety net.

I reminded her that many of those people are already at home as businesses shut in Fairbanks. My son is one of them. He is in the category of people who work at two jobs to make ends meet, and both of his workplaces are shut. But he does not have a family to support and does have a family who will care for him if need be.

So, what to do?

I received a notice from my former credit union in Colorado. They are starting a fund that will be used to help people get through these times. What is the best way to do something similar here? In Fairbanks, I know that those who are more privileged will do all they can to help those who are hardest hit by the economics of these decisions.

 

