How to end 'fake news'

To the editor: In years past I owned a movie made in the 1970s that was the fictional story of life in modern America, where Jesus the Messiah had died on the cross two years previous. The newspapers and TV news channels had reported various versions of what had happened just after the Crucifixion. Some reports said that Jesus had died, was buried and rose from the dead, subsequently appearing to Apostle Peter, the 12, over 500 brethren at once and others. Other reports discounted the rising from the dead, which they said was impossible, purporting that the Apostles had stolen Jesus’ body when the Roman soldiers who guarded the tomb were sleeping. This version was deemed preposterous by some people since sleeping on duty for a Roman soldier was grounds for execution.
Regardless, a law had been passed during the two years since Jesus’ death that all news reporting by any source must be factual, the truth. If any person or organization reported anything other than the truth, when it was learned, they were out of businesses, not allowed by the government authority to report lies.
There was no “fake news” after that.