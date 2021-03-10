To the editor: I have been asked many times, “What started the Alaska Native Lands Claims Settlement Act?”
How do I explain that?
I have been looking for the language set up by Congress that spurred the Alaska Native Land Claims Settlement Act and I quote, “Indigenous Americans should not be disturbed in the possession of any LANDS actually in their use or occupation or then claimed by them, but that the terms under which such persons could acquire Title to Such Lands were reserved for future legislation by Congress.” This language was written in 1884. The lands on which Natives had been on since “time immemorial” had never been the property of Russia to sell. In short, Alaska Natives owned Alaska.
There were many prominent residents of Alaska who did not support the Alaska Native Land Claims Settlement Act and campaigned against it. In the end, Alaska Natives won with one discrepancy, that they did not claim the subsurface rights.
I have also been asked many times, “Why do Alaska Natives receive free medical care?”
How do I explain that?
As for health care assistance for Alaska Native people, in 1787, Congressional legislation established Indian Health Service, article 1, section 8 of the Constitution. Regrettably, the funds furnished by Congress for the Indian Health Service and Indian Education is pittance compared to the billions in profits through major highways, airports, railroads, ocean liners, national parks, the timber industry, the riverways and major construction of commercial buildings and populace cities. Let’s not forget the oilfields on land that the original inhabitants use to subsist and live on without stripping its resources like crude oil and mining, water resources, fisheries, sea and land mammals, etc., mostly for non-Native beneficial gain.
We, as Alaska Native people, do not receive free medical care and free education. We have already paid through the sacrifices of natural resources on inherent ground — although we, as Alaska Native people, do receive excellent care funded by Indian Health Services and I truly appreciate what the doctors and nurses do for me in Fairbanks.
I conclude this letter by saying my information is just a pittance to what’s available for in-depth research. Try to remember this from my letter, which is, the land that the Indigenous people previously owned has yielded profits in the billions of dollars for non-Native people for the last 200 years.