How about a turning lane?

To the editor: I wrote and asked DOT why there were no street lights at Lower Gold Mine Trail a while back. You never replied.
During the revision of Lower Goldmine Trail/9 Mile Steese, I asked if DOT would be including lights and an inbound Fairbanks left turn lane. DOT said no because there was no accident history to justify it.
We have just as many cars passing this section of road as the Steese Highway and Steele Creek/Hagelbarger and Goldstream and Steese Highway — and more vehicle traffic than Old Steese and Goldstream. Imagine no left turn lane heading south on the Steese Highway waiting to turn left onto Gold Mine Trail. In your rearview mirror, you see some jerk coming up behind you at 65-75 mph.
I guess DOT won’t do anything until someone or many die there.