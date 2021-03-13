To the editor: The oil industry is a century-old house of cards that will someday collapse. If we can somehow brace this feeble capitalist structure, by replacing some of the cards with methodical concrete rafters, we may lessen the fall for our oil dependent society.
In Alaska, we may not have the infrastructure yet to manufacture renewable resources, but we can begin the research, and planning to develop in the future. Now is the time to incorporate a committee for the benefit of future planning.
Moreover, someday petroleum plastics will become scarce, hence it would be a wise for us to have such material stored for repurposing. Anything we can do to preserve recyclable material for future purposes will benefit our state monetarily.
Our future is constrained by the future resources available due to the declining oil industry, now is the time for communal forethought, innovation, and preparation of our state for this hapless fate.