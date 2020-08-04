You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Hopefully you disagree

To the editor: I really like this country. The more animated and contentious the disagreements between citizens become, the greater my appreciation for living here. It’s wonderful that some people consider the president to be a deranged living Cheeto while others are inspired by the voice he gives them. I love that liberals are trying to save the environment while conservatives are trying to save the economy. This is what democracy looks like.

The most absurd idea of all is to believe that people will act rationally. This is especially true of ourselves. We are ruled by competing values: loyalty to our peers, our spiritual creed, fairness, freedom, a desire to remain consistent. These values often subvert and contradict each other. Through the effortless use of doublethink, we ignore our own contradictions and magnify those of our political opponents.

It is often the case that I disagree with something I claimed just yesterday. How then can I, or any of us, expect our countrymen to be perfectly agreeable? We cannot and should not. On all issues, I hope that my fellow Americans fight for what they believe in, even if they are not on my side. Case in point: I would be troubled if at least one person did not take issue with my use of “countrymen” in this paragraph given the many alternative nongendered nouns available.

I don’t expect myself or anyone to be consistently rational on topics they care about passionately. Hopefully you disagree.

