Letter to the Editor

Hnilicka for District 6

To the editor: It is with genuine goodwill that we had the honor to meet several people from Chena Hot Springs Road and from the Fox area over the past two weekends. My daughter, Julia Hnilicka, “The Future is Alaskan,” is requesting your vote for House District 6 in the upcoming election. Several citizens stopped by at “meet and greets” at both the pullout at Milepost 8 Chena Hot Springs Road and at Fox Springs. On Sept. 20, Thom Swan hosted a debate outdoors at the Pleasant Valley Community Center. (See YouTube: “House District 6 Debate Two Rivers” by Vapor Entertainment.) Thank you to each person who attended and to all candidates who traveled from afar to discuss critical issues concerning Alaska and District 6. Your communities are to be congratulated for the grassroots volunteerism that built the Pleasant Valley Community Center and created the Friends of Fox Springs, which maintains the unique and precious water there.

The glorious state campgrounds, which filled this summer with happy Alaskans, demonstrate the beauty and very high value of your geographic areas.

It is apparent that your area has been under-represented in the past. While we sure do not want more government, we need safe roads. For decades Chena Hot Springs Road has been dangerous and too often fatal. Huge frost-heaves, slap-dash patching, poor visibility, few pullouts, mailbox encroachment and now a strongly opposed series of roundabouts make it apparent that attentive representation in Juneau has not engineered an acceptable plan. These transportation concerns, compounded by limited telecommunications, lack of a health care facility, a fire/police department, an elder care facility are all critical for local populations and for the past and future burgeoning tourist industry.

“Julia Hnilicka for Alaska State House” (FB) will fight for you in Juneau.

There are more roadside meet-and-greets in the near future, and we hope that you will stop to talk to Julia and be part of her developing economic plan. We thank each of you for respectfully sharing your ideas and concerns.

