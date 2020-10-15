Hnilicka for District 6

To the editor: This letter supports Julia Hnilicka for Alaska state House who is running for House District 6. In the two years that I have worked with Julia, there have been qualities that have demonstrated she is ready to serve the people of District 6. She takes time to listen and reflectively respond to concerns or issues that arise, and this is a quality that we need at the state level. Julia grew up in District 6, traveling extensively into rural areas, which gives her a clear understanding of Alaska’s unique, diverse needs, especially the need for access to broadband internet. During the challenges of this pandemic, the demand for internet access is stronger than ever.
The role of being an elected leader is challenging, and I believe Julia Hnilicka is ready for it.