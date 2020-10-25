Hnilicka for District 6

To the editor: When I come into my house in the middle of winter, warm my hands up and turn on the radio, I don’t like the noise coming out of Juneau. I wish there more rational voices in the Legislature. I served in the Alaska House of Representatives for 16 years, and I know what that means.
I have recruited and mentored candidates and trained incoming legislators from both parties, and sometimes the qualities I admire when we first meet don’t translate into being a good candidate or elected official. And that’s as true in politics as it is in business and whether you’re hiring someone or buying a new car or tool. Sometimes the results just aren’t what you hoped or expected.
Then again, sometimes they are. And when someone steps up and runs for office, and has the qualities and skills needed to do a good job, the difference is obvious. That’s why Alaska needs Julia Hnilicka for House District 6. As Julia says, the H is silent, but she’s not. As voters, we want our candidates to work hard and fight for our vote, and that’s clearly Julia. Some candidates take your vote for granted, and with that attitude, do you think he’ll listen to you in Juneau when it really matters to your family?
Alaska isn’t partisan. When I’m fishing, I don’t say I want a Democratic or Republican fish, I just want a fish (bigger is better.) We need to keep our fish and game resource healthy and abundant. Julia Hnilicka joined the 60-Inch Club this year with a clean shot, right there in Nenana where she was raised. She knows what it means to put moose meat on the table and work hard for Alaska’s families.
Voting for Julia Hnilicka, District 6, is a vote for someone who will listen: She will protect the permanent fund, fight for our kids and schools, keep the road and airports open and work for what’s important. What is really important. You’ll be proud to call Julia Hnilicka your representative.