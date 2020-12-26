You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Hiring committee a step in the right direction

To the editor: We commend Mayor Jim Matherly for taking an important step to bring more voices into the hiring committee for the new Fairbanks police chief. 

Creating a hiring committee from nine different sectors of our community (the Housing and Homeless Coalition, NAACP, Chamber of Commerce, State Troopers, Diversity Council, District Attorney’s office, Interior Alaska Center for Nonviolent Living, behavioral health providers, and Native leadership) will help us find a new police chief more aware of and able to work constructively with different needs and perspectives within our Fairbanks community. 

The News-Miner Dec. 6 editorial flagged concerns that the hiring process was becoming “politicized” and slowed by the implementation of a community hiring panel. Actually, a free and self-governing community is inherently political: inherently a process which considers multiple perspectives and needs. We must avoid abuses of our political process such as partisan rancor, divisiveness, and the exclusion of some voices. We believe the way to avoid such abuses is to integrate diverse voices at all stages. 

Policing entails difficult choices every day such as where and how to deploy limited resources, choices of response to threatening or damaging behaviors, cooperation with citizen groups, upholding the rights of the accused and of victims, and creating a climate of mutual respect and cooperation among Fairbanks’ diverse population. Having a diverse community-based hiring committee helps ensure our police are led by a chief who is skilled and experienced in meeting these needs. 

The use of a hiring panel is also in line with past practices when hiring a police chief. When former Chief Reeder was hired, it was also with a community-hiring panel. This new committee merely builds upon and improves that process through greater representation. We are glad the city is taking the time necessary to hire a strong candidate who hopefully reflects the community’s priorities. A rushed process would be a disservice to such an important position. 

We are all well-served by this hiring process that includes diverse voices working to recruit a police chief ready and able to foster a just and safe Fairbanks. 

