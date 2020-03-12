Hilcorp will help economy

To the editor: I’m writing to support Hilcorp’s purchase of BP Alaska’s assets. As Alaskans, we need to come together and encourage the state to move forward with the sale of BP Alaska’s assets to Hilcorp. Their billions in investment now and aggressive plans for development will generate jobs, economic growth and revenues to the state treasury. The recent crash in oil prices has caused a lot of uncertainty. However, Hilcorp’s plans to invest billions in Alaska in the near-term are a commitment. Prudhoe Bay will get a new lease on life under Hilcorp’s management, and new fields will be pursued for new oil. That’s real and that’s exciting.
I have been part of the public process, testifying in support of the sale in front of the Borough Assembly. The public process has been robust before and since then, and regulators have painstakingly analyzed data for months. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska would do well for the people of Alaska to move forward with the sale. Alaska’s economy can’t wait.