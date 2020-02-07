Hilcorp benefits nonprofits

To the editor: I was honored and humbled to announce this week that The Alaska Community Foundation will manage the Hilcorp Giving Program in Alaska. Over the next 12 months, ACF will see $5 million come under its management, but that’s just the beginning.
Many Americans and corporations give to charity. What makes this announcement so exciting is that it isn’t a one-time contribution. The Hilcorp Giving Program is designed to help Hilcorp Alaska employees become lifelong givers. Hilcorp is an employee-focused company. It is a place where people love to work because their opinions and expertise matter. The Giving Program is an extension of that philosophy where it is the employees who get to decide where to spend charitable dollars.
With the announcement, Hilcorp’s funds for existing Alaska-based employees will move under our roof. After the close of the BP acquisition, Hilcorp Alaska will be establishing at ACF personal charitable funds for new employees.
What does that mean for Alaska charities? It means millions of dollars will be spread across a diverse range of nonprofits for years to come.
In getting to know some of the Hilcorp Alaska employees, it makes perfect sense to approach charitable giving this way. Ninety percent of Hilcorp Alaska’s workforce is Alaskans who live here and are raising children here. They appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of Alaska, and they understand the unique responsibility they have to protect the amazing place we all call home.
Our board and staff are thrilled to work with Hilcorp’s employees. We are also excited to engage with charities throughout the state to show how this model of charitable contributions can benefit them. ACF’s support and guidance in the nonprofit sector is something that will most certainly serve our state well.
I’m confident in The Alaska Community Foundation and its ability to help Hilcorp Alaska grow and sustain its corporate and employee giving here in the Last Frontier. I am grateful for the confidence that Hilcorp has put with our organization and am personally committed to creating lasting change for Alaska through charitable giving. Hilcorp will help make that a reality today and in the years ahead.