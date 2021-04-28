You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Helping fight poverty in Alaska

To the editor: As a child, I lived with poverty for more than a decade and as a ward of Washington state at times homeless, other times hungry. With help from many sources, I was able to earn college and law degrees before practicing law in 1978. As CEO of the Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc. (RurAL CAP), the only Community Action Agency in Alaska, I support our mission to empower low-income Alaskans through advocacy, education, affordable housing and direct services that respect our unique values and cultures and direct services that respect our unique values and cultures.

Representatives Tarr, Foster and Hopkins have introduced House Resolution 8 calling for the creation of a House Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity which directly addresses the poverty crisis in Alaska and fosters necessary dialogue between the public and Legislature.

Approximately 80,000 Alaskans live with poverty, and another 70,000 benefit from programs providing resources to lift them out. Covid-19 has revealed economic vulnerabilities that were not anticipated when the War on Poverty began in the 1960s. Our state needs a new dialogue for finding modern solutions.

Please support the legislation and help start this conversation.

