Letter to the Editor

Help save the SS Nenana

To the editor: The Friends of the SS Nenana would like the public to know we are still here and still working on getting the Nenana repaired and opened. We would like to thank our community for all the support and monetary donations we have received. 

Friends of SS Nenana is still in the negotiation stage of getting a lease with the borough for the boat, a process that has been made slower due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We are also trying to get the borough to realize the urgency in getting some repairs done now. They won’t let us do anything at this point, even though we have the funds to facilitate a necessary repair, that of shoring up the sternwheel. Unfortunately, the beams holding it up are cracking and in need of repair or at least support.

Please help us by reaching out to the borough and our assembly members to let them know how important this historical piece of history is to our community. We don’t want it to go the way of the Masonic Temple.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.