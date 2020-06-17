Help save the SS Nenana

To the editor: The Friends of the SS Nenana would like the public to know we are still here and still working on getting the Nenana repaired and opened. We would like to thank our community for all the support and monetary donations we have received.
Friends of SS Nenana is still in the negotiation stage of getting a lease with the borough for the boat, a process that has been made slower due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We are also trying to get the borough to realize the urgency in getting some repairs done now. They won’t let us do anything at this point, even though we have the funds to facilitate a necessary repair, that of shoring up the sternwheel. Unfortunately, the beams holding it up are cracking and in need of repair or at least support.
Please help us by reaching out to the borough and our assembly members to let them know how important this historical piece of history is to our community. We don’t want it to go the way of the Masonic Temple.