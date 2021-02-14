Healthy, safe Alaskans

To the editor: Gov. Dunleavy was correct in commending our many health care workers for their tireless service in helping protect Alaskans from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 virus.
There is a good reason for a well-conceived, consistent and enforced COVID-19 policy in Alaska. Gov. Dunleavy has espoused a policy that sounds good but one which has no enforcement provisions like those an equally isolated state, Hawaii, has instituted. Similar provisions would provide social, medical and economic benefits to our state. An unenforced mandate is worthless in preventing the spread of the virus.
Let me tell you about a flight on Jan. 25 from Minneapolis to Anchorage. While returning from a visit to the Mayo Clinic, my husband and I were concerned about our safety and the safety of those around us. We found that Alaska Airlines is doing an outstanding job of making air travel as safe as possible. As we squeezed into our seats on a crowded flight to Anchorage, the couple behind us pronounced that they were flying from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Alaska to see waterfalls, staying in a hotel on a lake in Anchorage. They planned to spend their time out visiting the community, looking for waterfalls. “We don’t want to pay for a COVID test, we don’t need to isolate because who would come and look for us anyway?”
They were willing to lie, saying they would quarantine while out loose in our community. These same people were warned by Alaska Airlines if they would not wear their face masks properly, they would never fly with Alaska again. Sadly, these visitors were correct. There is no enforcement of the governor’s mandates.
We wonder why our COVID-19 numbers have increased. Anyone flying or driving into Alaska should be required to be tested and fined if they don’t follow the mandates. I know that Gov. Dunleavy wants to play both sides of the fence — talk tough but not offend anyone with his policies. We want our state to be as safe as possible. The health and safety of Alaskans is not a political question.
Ann Fowler Jamieson
Fairbanks