Healthier dining

To the editor: I recently completed a writing assignment for a course at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. In the search for information about the subject I chose to write about, fast food, I realized that the quality/healthiness of the food served at major fast food restaurants was less than desirable. Some restaurants do have calories posted on the menus both in the drive-thru and inside the restaurant. While that is a welcome addition, taking a closer look at the nutritional facts showed high amounts of sodium, fat, saturated fat and cholesterol.
With the realization of the facts about the food offered, I then started to think about what restaurants were available to the citizens of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and its surrounding area. On our two major roads, Airport Way and College Road, you have Taco Bell, KFC/A&W, Fat Burger, McDonalds, Pizza Hut, and Subway. Most recently, Carl’s Jr. in the Bentley Trust area was replaced with a Sonic. When reviewing Sonic’s menu, there is not one item on their menu that could be considered healthy.
Clearly, by the lines in the drive-thru, the clientele is here and they are willing to pay. However, I believe a healthier alternative restaurant would not oanly be welcome in Fairbanks but also would flourish and make our community healthier. I would love to see a restaurant like Panera Bread or something similar.