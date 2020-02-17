Letter to the Editor

Hawkeye's lesson?

To the editor: I’m sure that Hawkeye, the North Pole Branch Library’s one-eyed turtle, did a fine job of “keeping an eye” on people and publications at that facility. Now, I have no bone to pick with the reposing reptile nor with those who enjoyed his placid presence. However, I find it sadly ironic that a turtle’s demise is given half of the front page complete with four color photos while the death of innocent unborn babies takes place in our community under the banner of “abortion” without hardly a wink.

Could this be what the Bible speaks of in II Timothy 3:3 that, in these “perilous last days,” men shall be “without natural affection”? Careful now, for that same prophetic passage also foretells that men shall be “fierce.” \ We dare not ruffle the protected feathers of those who love animals more than people.

Perhaps Hawkeye taught us more than we realized.

 

