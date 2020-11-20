Have you no decency?

To the editor: “Until this moment, senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?” This was Army attorney Joseph Welch’s now famous question to Sen. Joseph McCarthy after our country had endured years of McCarthy’s “Red Scare” tactics.
McCarthy had bullied and intimidated Congress for years, and most feared being branded a communist if they spoke out against him. Now we have a Congress so fearful of not being reelected or having to cooperate in an honest nonpartisan way with their colleagues that they allow blatant lies by the president to go unchallenged.
Will none of our current-day legislators have the courage to publicly condemn Donald Trump’s election lies? We are facing the most abhorrent spectacle in our nation’s history of a president who refuses to honor election results and a Congress that is complicit in his lies, even when the very same ballots reelected many of them.
What will it take for our senators to finally have the decency to stop the current president’s sabotage of our nation? Will our Congress stand by as he fires more cybersecurity personnel, Pentagon officials and scientists? How close to using the nuclear codes does he have to get?
Will Murkowski, Sullivan and Young continue to make excuses for a clearly unbalanced president who just last week wanted to strike an Iranian nuclear site? Will they remain silent while thousands more Americans die with COVID while the current administration refuses to share information that delays equipment and vaccine strategies that could save lives?
Will the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives continue to sit quietly in the corner while civilian lives are lost, our troops are jeopardized unnecessarily as their movements are publicized and faith in our very system of government is undermined?
At long last will our elected officials have the decency to behave in the best interests of Americans rather than the best interest of getting reelected and acknowledge the veracity of the national elections and allow the transfer to the new administration to begin?