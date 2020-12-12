Happy with Hamme Pool

To the editor: I am responding to the letter to the editor in Wednesday’s paper by Pamela Samash. In it she complains about the safety measures put in place by the borough and the Parks and Recreation Department. As a longtime user of the Hamme Pool, I appreciate the safeguards they have put in place to make swimming during this pandemic as safe as possible.
I agree the online sign up is confusing but only until you get the hang of it. And if you do make a mistake (which I have), they are happy to fix it for you. Plus, they have a form you can fill out with any suggestion you might have to make it easier to use. I don’t have any problem taking off my get-to-the-pool gear at poolside. Or rinsing off at the poolside shower. The closing of the showers is a no-brainer. In normal times there are a lot of bodies sharing a small shower space, women talking and laughing with hair dryers blowing air around, etc. It is no great hardship to wait to get home to shower off, even if I have errands in town.
I have always found the staff at the pool friendly and kind. And particularly now, they seem to go out of their way to make this difficult (for all) situation a little bit better. I am more than happy to do what I can to help stop the spread of this disease. I don’t want to get it, and I certainly don’t want to give it to someone else.Thanks for the opportunity to respond to her letter.