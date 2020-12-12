You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Happy with Hamme Pool

To the editor: I am responding to the letter to the editor in Wednesday’s paper by Pamela Samash. In it she complains about the safety measures put in place by the borough and the Parks and Recreation Department. As a longtime user of the Hamme Pool, I appreciate the safeguards they have put in place to make swimming during this pandemic as safe as possible.

I agree the online sign up is confusing but only until you get the hang of it. And if you do make a mistake (which I have), they are happy to fix it for you. Plus, they have a form you can fill out with any suggestion you might have to make it easier to use. I don’t have any problem taking off my get-to-the-pool gear at poolside. Or rinsing off at the poolside shower. The closing of the showers is a no-brainer. In normal times there are a lot of bodies sharing a small shower space, women talking and laughing with hair dryers blowing air around, etc. It is no great hardship to wait to get home to shower off, even if I have errands in town.

I have always found the staff at the pool friendly and kind. And particularly now, they seem to go out of their way to make this difficult (for all) situation a little bit better. I am more than happy to do what I can to help stop the spread of this disease. I don’t want to get it, and I certainly don’t want to give it to someone else.Thanks for the opportunity to respond to her letter.

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.