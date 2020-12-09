You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Hamme Pool woes

To the editor: Stay active, they say. Lose weight, they say. OK, Ill go swimming. The kids and I love it! These were my thoughts when we went to swim at Hamme Pool, but what we experienced was nothing short of a nightmare.

Apparently the Borough Assembly and the Parks and Recreation Department have decided we are too stupid to know what basic social distancing is, so they created the most difficult and uncomfortable process they could think of to just go on a one-hour swim.

This is what we went through to swim: First we had to take college courses just to learn how to preregister online so the communist borough could track us and also limit the number of people who swim since I guess just setting a number limit and counting is now too difficult. Then we have to go to the bathroom before swimming, so (I hope you’re sitting down for this) we have to find a lifeguard who walks us to the bathroom individually and waits for each family member to pee and then has to go in after each person and wipe down the toilet and sink. Ya, we’re back in preschool again.

Also, we have to show up wearing our bathing suits under our clothes and strip off our clothes on the deck in front of everyone like we’re doing a striptease show because the locker room is dangerous before swimming somehow —  not after, just before. 

Now we have to stand in line to use the one on-deck shower to rinse before getting to swim. Then we swim.

One hour later, we get to line up and once again wait for the one shower while we are freezing and turning blue,and then we get the privilege of using the locker room to change into dry clothes with chlorine all through our hair turning it into straw all day while we go shopping, and then we mask up (because now we need masks all of a sudden), and head outside with wet, destroyed hair.

Ya, thanks for nothing.

