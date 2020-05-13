Letter to the Editor

GVEA's important election

To the editor: GVEA board seats for Districts 1, 2 and 3 are up for election this year. The incumbents for Districts 1 and 2 are doing a great job — please reelect them. I have been a conservative voice for District 3 on the GVEA board for 34.5 years, the last few missing the conservative voice of Ron Bergh, who served for 33 years. I am not running again, so a new board member will be elected.

Please carefully review the resumes of the two very likable candidates. I believe there is quite a contrast between them. One will definitely plant the board in the green side and encourage GVEA to become more of a social serving organization. The other will keep it on a more even keel with keeping rates down as the primary focus while weighing the costs and benefits of modern technology. The decisions made in the next few years could easily affect the Interior’s economy and quality of life for the next 30 years or more.

Whatever you do, please watch for your ballot and vote in this very important election.

Thanks for allowing me the opportunity to serve you.

