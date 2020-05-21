Letter to the Editor

GVEA’s carbon goal

To the editor: Our member-owned electrical cooperative, GVEA, has as one of its primary goals a carbon reduction level of 26% below 2012 levels by the year 2026. This means, almost by definition, that less of our electrical generation needs to come from fossil fuels (coal and oil), which are the main sources of GVEA’s carbon footprint, and that more will need to come from renewable sources of energy such as solar, wind, and hydro, none of which produce any carbon.

The old, and somewhat correct, argument that renewable energy sources were more costly and less reliable than fossil fuels no longer carries as much weight as it used to. Solar and wind power are still somewhat costly to bring online, but there is no fuel cost once they are running. And they generate not only “free” power but also provide more jobs than coal or oil production. As for hydro, currently that’s the largest provider of carbon-free power in GVEA’s portfolio; it comes from Bradley Lake east of Homer.

If GVEA is to meet its own stated carbon reduction goal, it must shy away from “business as usual,” the path of the conservative candidate for director of District 3, and support the more-progressive candidate.

Your ballot should be in your mail soon. Check out the profile of each candidate and see for yourself which will help our co-op attain its goal.

