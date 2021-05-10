You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

GVEA reliability

To the editor: As I listened to the GVEA Annual Meeting, I thought of how much I appreciate GVEA’s continuing efforts to ensure that we have dependable electric power especially during our many cold winter days. The proactive efforts, like bush clearing as well as putting extra crews on standby prior to adverse weather events, has been especially significant. Energy surety is of a very high priority for me. This would not be as important if we lived in a benign climate.

The 4 MWh BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) as well as adding an extra transmission line from Healy to Fairbanks have helped minimize outages.

For four years around 10 years ago, I served on the GVEA Green Power Advisory Commission and got to know Tom Delong, the current GVEA board chairman. I thank Tom for his many years of service and his extensive knowledge of issues important to GVEA. He has helped facilitate the incorporation of wind as well as solar power to our grid.

During the past half dozen years or so, I have had many conversations with Gary Newman, who is up for re-election to the board for District 4. He has impressed me with his expertise regarding many aspects of GVEA especially with respect to IT issues. He alerted me early on to the upcoming incorporation of smart meters. These have been very useful in alerting GVEA to power outages. We are lucky to have these and other competent public servants.

 

