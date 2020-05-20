Letter to the Editor

GVEA needs Rick Solie

To the editor: I am writing to encourage GVEA members to vote for Rick Solie for their board. I have known and worked with Rick for many years. I have worked with him in his capacity as a legislative staffer, a Borough Assembly member, in his work with Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the oil and gas industry, and the mining industry, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce and the borough’s air quality issue. He has always worked hard with all parties to get the best solutions for our community and state.

He has been actively involved with energy issues for several years and understands them. He strives for workable solutions. He knows that our electric bills are high and he wants to continue working to bring them down. He wants to work to make GVEA more transparent for all of us.

Rick has always been open and honest. It has been said that he would have a conflict because of one of his clients. Rick has always disclosed this client. He also knows that having large mines as consumers is good for GVEA and that it can bring down our residential rates.

Rick will be a good board member for GVEA and its members.

