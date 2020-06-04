GVEA needs Rick Solie

To the editor: I have always called Fairbanks home and am fortunate to have extended family call Fairbanks home as well. I continue to encourage my out-of-state children to consider the Interior as a place to look for beauty and employment opportunity. Employment opportunity is based on many factors, including cost of power.
Some of Mr. Solie’s detractors have suggested that a part-time gold mine consultant has a conflict of interest. Mr. Solie has worked for the state of Alaska, the hospital, an oil company, a gas line company and a gold mine; a well-rounded background. I am not certain how the idea that individuals who work outside of the government or nonprofit world became automatically conflicted, but it is a horrible concept. Similarly, the fact that the individual who owns a wind farm or persons who work for environmental causes appear to support Mr. Solie’s opponent should not be an automatic conflict for her.
I am distressed that some individuals have chosen to pursue a hateful tone as they campaign online and in print. It is the commentary that always seems to preface and then conclude the facts that I find most distasteful. Choosing to only include in that commentary a few facts without the whole picture distorts the truth. Mr. Solie’s dedication to family, faith and community is admirable. I have watched through the years as he has matured into a person of strength while honing his skills of communication and leadership. Some of this maturity likely is a result of humility and consequences, and that is a great result.
I am always hopeful Fairbanks will reach for aspirational goals and work together to achieve them. We all use power. Now we need to vote to decide who will be best at bringing reliable power, lowering rates to be more in line with the rest of the state while balancing the need for environmental stewardship. Call GVEA at 452-1151 for assistance in voting. I believe Mr. Solie is the best choice for GVEA District 3. But if you choose to vote for his opponent, I won’t hate you.