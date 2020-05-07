GVEA needs Rick Solie

To the editor: I have known Rick Solie for many years and I strongly support him for the GVEA board of directors District 3. Rick has lived in the Fairbanks area for a very long time, and he truly understands our economy and the electrical power generation system that we need to make our community a viable place to live, work and attract businesses.
Electric power generation that is reliable and cost efficient is an important part of any electrical grid. Clean coal-generated power is the reliable backbone of Golden Valley’s total generating system, which also includes wind- and oil-generating systems. We are lucky to be able to receive shared power from the Railbelt intertie system that helps to lower our energy costs because it is generated by cheaper natural gas and hydroelectric systems of the Anchorage area.
I urge everyone in GVEA District 3 to vote for Rick Solie. Golden Valley needs a board of directors that understands the importance of a mix of power-generating systems but also that there has to be a reliable base generating system, and for GVEA that system is clean coal.