GVEA needs Alison Carter

To the editor: I have known Alison Carter for 20 years as a professional colleague and a friend. I can tell you from experience that Alison would be an excellent addition to the GVEA board. One of Alison’s qualities that I value most is that she is a problem-solver. Whether working with her in management positions with local organizations or joining with her on wilderness adventures, I have been grateful many times for Alison’s pragmatism and her ability to deal with emergencies, unexpected crises, or just the need for some good planning and mobilization. She listens to people, she observes, and her focus is always on what is best for the group, what is best for the community.
I have never known Alison to be motivated by ideology. I have seen her numerous times apply her insightful intelligence to figuring out how to get an inexperienced group of paddlers down a swollen whitewater river, how to cool down inflammatory personnel issues to reach a positive conclusion, how to meld diverse and sometimes adversarial perspectives into a productive, cohesive action. She is calm, she is honest, she is compassionate, she does what she does with good humor and respect. I knew as soon as I saw the negative publicity about the other candidate for this seat that this was not Alison’s doing. That is not her way. She would never try to advance her own candidacy by muckraking another candidate’s past.
The people living in GVEA District 3 have an opportunity to elect a very smart and caring person who has worked for years in financial management, has legal training and experience, has worked with organizations serving the public in different sectors of the community, who is committed and engaged, and who will listen to and work for the needs and concerns of all.