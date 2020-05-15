Letter to the Editor

GVEA District 3 candidates

To the editor: The upcoming election to fill the GVEA’s District 3 board seat currently held by retiring 35-year board member Rick Schikora provides the voters with a contrast of options. Both candidates have excellent resumes, but the similarities end there. Alison Carter’s Q&A submission to our electric co-op reads like the national Democrats’ Green New Deal, including renewables, electric vehicle charging stations and affordable broadband to every GVEA service location. What is left unsaid is who will pay for it. Her opponent, Rick Solie, is more conservative as he mentions concerns for electric costs 10 times in his Q&A submission. This election could have a profound effect on GVEA’s direction, so I urge everyone to read each candidate’s Q&A’s and then vote for whomever best represents your philosophy. If you do not vote, do not bitch about your electric rates.

