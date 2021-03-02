To the editor: A recent letter in this space criticized Sen. Murkowski for her recent vote to convict the former president of impeachment. The writer believes that “... this impeachment was absolutely unconstitutional,” according to Alan Dershowitz, whom the writer calls “ ... the best constitutional lawyer of our time.” Two points:
First, the impeachment occurred while the former president was in office and is unquestionably constitutional; I don’t believe that anyone has argued otherwise. The impeachment trial in the Senate could also have occurred while the former president was in office; it did not because Sen. McConnell, then-majority leader, refused to bring it up. Subsequently, McConnell did not vote for conviction in the impeachment trial because it did not occur while the former president was in office; circular logic at its finest. I must wonder if the writer understands the difference between impeachment and trial.
Second, Alan Dershowitz is a well-known criminal lawyer who was on the former president’s defense team in his first impeachment trial. Opinions on the constitutionality of the second impeachment trial do differ, but the preponderance of scholars and Constitutional experts, including Lawrence Tribe, believe that it was Constitutional. As we all know, although Supreme Court justices are presumably some of the finest Constitutional scholars in the country, their opinions very often differ. To choose one opinion that goes against the majority and cite that minority opinion as a reason to criticize Murkowski is disingenuous at best.
Murkowski had solid reasons to believe that the impeachment trial was constitutional, according to not only a majority of legal scholars but also a majority of senators. The former president was clearly guilty as charged; Murkowski bravely voted to hold him accountable. I often disagree with her, but that vote took a spine.