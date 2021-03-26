To the editor: Alaska must enact green legislation to begin our transition to a forward-thinking society.
Several model countries in the world have already incorporated idealistic less-waste paradigms of government, thus are producing reduced amounts plastic garbage. Those countries recycle up to 80% of their trash; they fine companies for over packaging and for the flagrant wasteful manufacturing practices.
Alaska has no recycling requirements for businesses.
Recycling laws must become a part of our fiscal policy in order to deter wasteful consumerism. With proper legislation, we can enact laws that bring our state up to speed with green society archetypes.
The road to turning Alaska into a green futuristic society is and difficult, but may ultimately be the pinnacle of the legacy, for our generation.
Alaska must be progress in green legislation.