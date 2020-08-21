Grateful for FMH

To the editor: In the midst of all the chaos and corruption we live with today, it is good to know that we still have some good people and institutions in our town. Last week I had to be admitted to FMH on an emergency basis. Already disabled, elderly, and now in tremendous pain, I was really afraid because no family member or friend was allowed to accompany me beyond the front desk in the ER.
I should not have worried. The treatment I received was beyond amazing. The ER nurses and staff were wonderful. Dr. Simon listened carefully and treated me with great respect. Once in the hospital, I tried hard to keep track of all the incredible nurses, CNAs, staff, social workers and housekeepers who took care of me during my five-day stay, but I soon lost track. To Ira, Sara, Kirsten, Cameron, Anna, Ari, Muriel, Andi, Alex, and all the other wonderful young men and women in 3W whose names have escaped my failing memory, I say Mahsi’ Choo, thank you all for taking such good care of me!
To Dr. Eames and Dr. Livengood, I cannot thank you both enough. You genuinely cared about me as a patient and it showed! We are lucky to have you here in Fairbanks.
Folks, we have a wonderful resource here in our hospital, and those who work there are putting their lives on the line for us every day during this pandemic. I can tell you now that none of us want to find out that we no longer have a hospital to go to because those who work there have fallen ill themselves. Let us all observe the safety protocols and do everything we can to keep them safe.