Graduation 2020

To the editor: The dilemma is graduation of students at all levels amid a social distancing necessity.
The university can hold graduations by schools of academia — for example, engineering, medical, liberal arts, business.
If these schools have large class sizes, then reduce it again by alphabetical groupings accommodating the social distancing group criteria.
This can be done at the grade-school levels as well, strictly using the alphabet approach.
Only allow immediate family members of the student to attend the graduation. Social distancing of family seating is easier than individual seating requirements.
Have a hand sanitizer at the entry to the stage and another hand sanitizer after crossing the stage.
The masks could be decorated by the students in good taste complementing the events.
No actual diplomas need to passed to the student. Have a simulation of taking the diploma and thanking the faculty and staff for all they have done. Do “air high fives.”
The ceremonies can be held outside. This way seating can be sanitized by the UV rays from the sun. It does get pretty sunny in Alaska.
There are many overhead pavilions in the community for small groups for inclement weather days.
Spectators and viewing audience beyond immediate family can watch the events via a livestream.